As Dorian nears, construction site full of debris has some Pembroke Pines residents concerned

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to Florida's east coast, residents in Pembroke Pines are concerned about flying debris from a large construction site.

What's now called Pines Market, a piece of land located near Pines Boulevard and Dykes Road, is approximately 135,000 square feet.

Currently, the site is full of debris from an old post office that was partially torn down earlier this year.

Part of the building remains standing, while other parts have been reduced to piles of rubble and trash.

Residents who live in the area are concerned that when the wind begins to pick up as Hurricane Dorian moves closer, some of that debris could become dangerous flying projectiles that could do a lot of damage.

It's a concern that doesn't seem to be shared by the city, which feels that the site is safe.

"Based on what you see out here right now, much of the material out here is very, very heavy," Michael Stamm, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Pembroke Pines, told Local 10's Hatzel Vela. "[The developers in charge of the site] feel confident that the material is in a good place. You notice they also tried to reposition some of their vehicles to kind of surround some of the piles of debris out here for the stuff that couldn't get picked up. They were here late Friday, a little bit into Saturday trying to secure their site. We feel confident right now that the site, based on what we're seeing, is secure."

Broward County is under a tropical storm watch, meaning tropical storm-force winds could be felt in the area within 48 hours.

