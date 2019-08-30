AT&T to waive overage charges on mobile services for those affected by Dorian

Ferre Dollar/CNN

AT&T announced Friday that it will waive overage charges on mobile services for those in Florida affected by Hurricane Dorian beginning Monday and lasting through Sept. 8.

This will give unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in affected areas throughout the Sunshine State.

"We know how crucial communications are during this time, and we want to help lessen the burden on our customers so they can take care of what matters most -- helping their friends and families," AT&T stated in a news release.

AT&T said its network in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is now operating normally and its teams in Florida, Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas are monitoring Hurricane Dorian and finalizing the company's preliminary asset staging, deployment and fuel plans.

Here is how AT&T is prepping for the storm so far:

• Topping off fuel generators.

• Testing high-capacity back-up batteries at cell sites.

• Protecting physical facilities against flooding.

• Moving electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels.

Click here for more information about AT&T's efforts for disaster preparedness.

