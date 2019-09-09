Bahamas to the world: We're open for business

THE BAHAMAS - Less than a week after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the northern Bahamas, leaving thousands without shelter or much-needed supplies, the government wants the world to know the island chain is still open for business.

In a release sent Monday, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said that while Grand Bahama and The Abacos took the brunt of the catastrophic storm, there is a "silver lining" as 14 of the country's most commonly visited islands were unaffected by the storm.

As tourism is the most important driver of the Bahamian economy, government officials are letting tourists know they are welcome with "open arms."

Officials added that the best thing people can do for local residents and the country itself is visit the Bahamas.

The following islands are currently welcoming tourists with airports, cruises, hotels and attractions all open:

Nassau and Paradise Island

The Exumas

Eleuthera and Harbour Island

Bimini

Andros

The Berry Islands

Cat Island

Long Island

San Salvador

Rum Cay

Acklins and Crooked Island

Mayaguana

Inagua

"Maintaining a robust tourism industry will be vital in helping the country to recover and rebuild," said Bahamas Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar. "We are grateful for the outpouring of support and love for our islands, and we would like everyone to know that the best thing they can do for us right now is visit Nassau, Paradise Island and the Out Islands. Our beautiful island nation is ready to welcome you."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.