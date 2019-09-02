Bahamian prime minister describes 'heartbreaking' images of destruction from Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, Bahamas - Powerful Hurricane Dorian slowly crept through the Bahamas Sunday and Monday, leaving behind devastating damage and flooding.

Dorian's eye moved across Great Abaco Sunday, but due to the storm's extremely slow movement it was still passing over Grand Bahama more than 24 hours later.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis spoke at the National Emergency Management Agency late Monday afternoon and described some of what he had been seeing.

"The images and videos we are seeing are heartbreaking," he said. "Many homes, businesses and other buildings have been completely or partially destroyed. There is an extraordinary amount of flooding and damage to infrastructure."

A positive sign for the island chain is that as Dorian finally moves away, help has already arrived.

"I wish to report that the United States [National] Guard is already on the ground in Abaco and has rescued a number of injured individuals," said Minnis. "Critically injured individuals are being taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital here on New Providence."

Minnis confirmed there have been five deaths on Great Abaco due to Hurricane Dorian, but as officials are able to get out and assess damage in other parts of the Bahamas, such as Grand Bahama, those numbers are feared to go up.

"Through various channels we are continuing to monitor events in Abaco and Grand Bahama as well as Bimini and the Barrier Islands," said Minnis.

