Bands from Hurricane Dorian begin hitting Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Bands from Hurricane Dorian began hitting Martin County on Monday.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was on Hutchinson Island shortly before 10 a.m. as the wind began drastically picking up.

Some people went to the beach in the morning, as they said seeing the choppy waves ahead of a hurricane has become a tradition.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Martin County, and wind gusts of at least 70 mph are expected to hit later in the evening.

Storm surge in the area could be 4 to 6 feet if Dorian stays on the path it is on right now. If it were to move further west, that number could go up.

Those in low-lying areas, barrier islands and mobile homes have all been ordered to move inland, leaving the beaches mostly abandoned and the businesses surrounding the area boarded up, with sandbags in place just in case.

But some are choosing to ride out the storm anyway, saying they're ready.

"We have a cement block house. We have, you know, triple pane hurricane windows," Brooke McNiff, of Stuart, said. "We should be alright, and we're at a high enough elevation (that) we're not in evacuation zone A or B."

