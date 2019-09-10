Barrington Irving delivers relief supplies to Bahamas

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - Barrington Irving is joining the effort to provide relief for the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The first black pilot to fly solo around the world in 2007 was delivering relief supplies to the Bahamas.

Irving left Tuesday morning from Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport en route to Nassau with about 2,500 pounds of relief supplies.

One of Irving's students joined him on the flight. The student will be reunited with his family for the first time since Dorian's destruction.

Irving and his student loaded the plane with water, fruit juice, adult diapers and first aid supplies.

Irving said he's made so many trips to the Bahamas since the devastating hurricane that he's lost count.

