Beachfront businesses take hit in revenue due to Hurricane Dorian

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Beachfront businesses in Hollywood usually experience a bustling Labor Day weekend each year, but things were a little slower this holiday weekend due to Hurricane Dorian.

Boarded up but open for business, a frozen yogurt shop owner told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer on Tuesday that she closed her shop Monday, but reopened Tuesday with limited hours.

Next door, Luggage3 owner Susana said she kept her shop open for the entire Labor Day weekend.

Down the broadwalk at Florio's of Little Italy, the restaurant co-owner said he noticed some neighboring businesses closed but he took a risk, staying open Monday and Tuesday.

Business owners said they saw a dip in customers over the Labor Day weekend, but nothing they can't bounce back from.

