Broward County opens 3 shelters as Hurricane Dorian lingers over Bahamas

PLANTATION, Fla. - Although Broward County is no longer in the cone of Hurricane Dorian, three shelters will be open as a precaution.

The three general population shelters are Atlantic Technical College's Arthur Ashe Jr. campus in Fort Lauderdale, Monarch High School in Coconut Creek and Everglades High School in Miramar. Everglades High School is a pet-friendly shelter.

Dorian was lingering over the Bahamas as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Monday. It was forecast to make a turn to the north, hugging Florida's east coast.

County Administrator Bertha Henry said the decision to open shelters is not a response to any change in the major hurricane's forecast track.

"Shelters are not typically opened in a tropical storm, but it is important for residents who feel uncomfortable remaining in their homes during the height of this very powerful storm to have a shelter option," Henry said.

Although Broward County is not expected to be directly impacted by Dorian, there is a tropical storm watch in effect.

No mandatory evacuations have been ordered.

"It's totally voluntary," Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen said.

Broward County officials reminded residents who take advantage of the shelters that provisions are limited. The typical amount of space assigned is about 20 square feet, and no bedding material will be provided.

