Broward County mayor says state of emergency will be declared

PLANTATION, Fla. - Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen said a state of emergency will be declared ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Bogen said he expects the state of emergency to be declared Friday afternoon.

"It gives our county administrator the authority to direct an evacuation of appropriate areas, if it's needed," Bogen said. "It gives our county administrator the authority to impose a curfew, if it's needed. It allows us to require commercial establishments to close if they're in imminent danger. It allows us to close public places, streets, alleys, parks, beaches and schools."

Bogen said it also prohibits price-gouging of "any essential commodity," even though there is already a state law already in place.

He also said Publix and other grocery stores are being restocked with food and water.

"So if it wasn't available yesterday, you can still try today," Bogen said.

Bogen also reminded residents to bring in any outdoor or patio furniture "knowing that a hurricane is coming this way."

He said shelters are not open at this time.

"I think in 24 hours we'll have a better idea," Bogen said.

