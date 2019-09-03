Broward County to reopen schools, services after Hurricane Dorian

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen and Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie hold a news conference to announce the reopening of schools and services after the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

PLANTATION, Fla. - Broward County schools and some services are reopening after the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said all Broward County Public Schools will operate on a normal schedule beginning Wednesday.

"All employees should report to work at their normal locations and at their regular times on Wednesday," Runcie said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen said all courts will also reopen Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and all other county airports will reopen to flights Tuesday afternoon. The first flight is scheduled to arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 12:06 p.m.

Bogen said Broward County Transit services will resume Tuesday, but garbage service in unincorporated areas are suspended until further notice.

He said Port Everglades also remains closed until the U.S. Coast Guard gives the all-clear.

