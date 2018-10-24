Bryan Norcross Podcast - Capping off the hurricane season with the Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb

On this episode of the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan and Luke look back on the 2018 hurricane season with former director of the National Hurricane Center, Rick Knabb, and talk about the lessons learned from Florence and Michael, and what they hope changes moving forward.

Each week, Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris bring their expertise and experience to discuss what kind of weather phenomena is currently happening in the tropics and around the world.

