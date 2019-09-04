Carnival and Arison family donate $2 million for Hurricane Dorian relief

MIAMI - With parts of the Bahamas suffering following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian, the Miami-based Carnival Corporation and the Arison Family Foundation have pledged $2 million for relief efforts.

Carnival, which runs nine cruise line brands, will donate $1 million, while the Arison fund run by company chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine will match with $1 million of their own.

"We are fully committed to supporting the critical relief and recovery efforts already underway for The Bahamas, and we are working closely with officials and affected communities to identify the needs for support and assistance," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "Our company has always been closely tied to The Bahamas with a rich history spanning many years, so it's heart-breaking to see the impact of Hurricane Dorian, and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of The Bahamas."

