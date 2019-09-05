Case solved: Man didn't steal hurricane relief donations, but failed to identify himself

K Shylon Martin / Facebook

TAVERNIER, Fla. - A serious misunderstanding led to a search for a man who allegedly stole all the hurricane relief donations from a trailer in the Florida Keys.

Thursday morning, a man allegedly walked up to a trailer in the parking lot of the Tavernier Towne Shopping Center and took everything inside.

The man only took seven cases of water, but volunteers were minutes away from bringing loaded carts full of donations to the trailer. As the volunteers were approaching the vehicle, they saw the man drive away in a gray Ford F150 pickup truck.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Winn-Dixie and were investigating the theft.

After word spread of the alleged theft and a license plate was shared on social media, the man called and identified himself as a member of the local Rotary Club. He hadn't told anyone on site that he was collecting the donations from various sites and bringing them back to one centralized location.

