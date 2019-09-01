Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian pounding Bahamas with intense wind, driving rain

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas - Conditions gradually worsened in the Bahamas on Sunday morning as the islands began to feel the brunt of Hurricane Dorian.

Strong winds and driving rain have been pounding the Bahamas as the powerful Category 5 storm begins to move across the region.

Local 10's Jenise Fernandez reported on the intense wind gusts as Dorian's eye neared Marsh Harbour.

Conditions began to deteriorate after 6 a.m., with wind speed picking up seemingly every hour.

Officials are concerned about storm surge from Dorian, especially due to the slow speed of the massive storm.

According to the National Hurricane Cetner, storm surge is expected to reach between 18 and 23 feet in the Abaco Islands, which is the eastern side of the Bahamas.

The catastrophic Category 5 hurricane had wind speeds reaching 175 mph late Sunday morning.

The eye of Hurricane Dorian is expected to begin moving through the Bahamas around noon.

