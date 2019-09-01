Clock ticking as Butterfly World works to protect exotic insects and birds from Hurricane Dorian

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Butterfly World has been open for the past 31 years.

On Sunday, employees at the park were capturing more than 20,000 butterflies to keep them out of harm's way.

Powerful Hurricane Dorian, now a strong Category 5 storm, is approaching Florida and with it will come wind and rain.

Employees will have to capture each and every butterfly by hand and place them inside a climate-controlled environment.

Once they have been taken out of the aviaries, the clock is ticking for their survival.

Butterflies can only remain in enclosures for 48 hours because then they will begin to die.

They have caught every butterfly and will now have to wait and see what path Dorian takes.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.