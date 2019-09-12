Daughter finally reunited with mother who decided to ride out Hurricane Dorian in Treasure Cay

NASSAU, Bahamas - Amid the devastation left behind in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, there are also stories of warmth and hope.

One woman found out her mother survived the storm after watching Local 10 news.

Brenda Russell decided to stay in Treasure Cay to ride out the storm, but once it started moving through the area, she lost all forms of communication with her daughter in Nassau.

Fortunately, her daughter saw a story on Local 10 where her mother was helping one of our news crews and knew she was safe.

The two reunited Wednesday in Nassau.

So far, there have been 50 reported deaths in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian, while there are 2,500 people registered as missing.

