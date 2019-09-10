Florida, FPL donating truckloads of bottled water to Bahamas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is sending the Bahamas enough bottled water to fill 10 trucks as the islands recover from Hurricane Dorian.

DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida Power & Light is also contributing nine truckloads of water to the relief effort.

The governor said the "huge amount of water" will be shipped to Nassau.

"It will expire once hurricane season ends," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the state "felt comfortable that we could give some of the water, given the acute needs in the Bahamas, and then still be in the position to backfill if we're unfortunate to get hit with a storm."

Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said more than 500,000 gallons of water are being donated.

DeSantis also praised the many Florida-based businesses and citizens who have donated millions of dollars to help the Bahamas after the slow-moving Category 5 hurricane struck the islands.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.