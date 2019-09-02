Dorian halts Tri-Rail, Brightline, Amtrak

MIAMI - Hurricane Dorian has stopped three train lines in their tracks.

Tri-Rail, Brightline and Amtrak announced canceled or amended schedules in Florida in preparation from the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Tri-Rail is suspending service after the last train Sunday, Sept. 1. No service Monday, Sept. 2, until further notice. Tri-Rail suggested passengers monitor tri-rail.com, and the commuter service's twitter and Facebook pages for updates.

Brightline is suspending all services for Monday, Sept. 2 and Tuesday, Sept. 3. Check gobrightline.com/trip/train-status for updates.

Amtrak has canceled its service in Florida due to impending weather. Check amtrak.com for updates. Train routes canceled include:

Miami to New York (Silver Star 92 suspended through Monday, Sept. 2; Silver Meteor 98 suspended through Tuesday, Sept. 3)

New York to Miami (Silver Star 91 suspended through Monday, Sept. 2; Silver Meteor 97 suspended through Tuesday, Sept. 3)

Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va. (Auto Train 52 suspended through Tuesday, Sept. 3)

Lorton, Va. , to Sanford, Fla. (Auto Train 53 suspended through Tuesday, Sept. 3)

