Evacuations from Bahamas ongoing as storm damage creates issues with recovery work

NASSAU, Bahamas - For many residents in the Bahamas, a desperate situation continues as relief workers struggle to get going.

Security improvements are being implemented across storm-impacted areas so recovery work can continue, or in some places, begin.

Armed government officials were seen in the Marsh Harbour area of Abaco to help with security.

This comes as evacuations continue for residents, while officials work to determine the scale of the devastation.

Tropic Ocean Airwaves, with the help of philanthropist William Douglas and his team, flew into Abaco with former Marsh Harbour Chamber of Commerce member Vado Bootle.

"To see Marsh Harbour at a place where everything is at a standstill, this is unlike anything you have ever imagined," Bootle said.

Douglas tells Local 10 that he and his team have evacuated 25 people and helped coordinate more than 100 evacuations over the past few days.

Search and recovery teams can also be seen around Abaco. Buildings marked with a "C" mean they've been cleared.

According to Bootle, once cleanup work can begin, the plan will be to rebuild.

"They are putting mechanisms in place so that the actual restoration of this island can begin," Bootle said.

