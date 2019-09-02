Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to close Monday as Hurricane Dorian approaches

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will close Monday due to potential tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian.

Airport officials made the decision to close the airport at noon in coordination with the airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen.

Authorities from Florida to North Carolina are planning airport closures during Dorian's impact, as the eye of the storm remains offshore. Broward County airport officials are asking travelers to check with their airlines for information on their flight's status.

According to the FAA, more than 600 Labor Day flights were canceled in the U.S.

