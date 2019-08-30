Florida creates website to track long-term care facilities with generators

Twelve patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after Hurrricane Irma knocked out power to the facility in 2017.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Florida has created a website to monitor generators at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities as Hurricane Dorian gets closer.

The state demanded safety improvements after 12 people died when Hurricane Irma knocked out power to a Hollywood nursing home in 2017.

After the September 2017 heat-related deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, then-Gov. Rick Scott set new emergency requirements mandating that long-term care facilities have a generator and adequate fuel to maintain a comfortable temperature for at least 96 hours after a power outage.

The facilities are also required to have an emergency power plan to make sure temperatures in resident-occupied areas don't exceed 81 degrees.

"I think that sends a very important message that if you are entrusted of care with these vulnerable population, it's really your responsibility to have a plan in case for what is going to happen," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The website provides a county-by-county breakdown on the number of facilities throughout the state. Users can toggle between the number of providers and beds.

South Florida leads the way with 875 providers in Miami-Dade County, 312 in Broward County and 240 in Palm Beach County.

All 67 counties in Florida are under a state of emergency as Dorian is forecast to make landfall somewhere along Florida's east coast as a powerful Category 4 storm.

CNN contributed to this report.

