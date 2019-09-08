Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson travels to Bahamas to meet prime minister, displaced residents

NASSAU, Bahamas - Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson traveled to the Bahamas on Sunday to meet with residents displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

Wilson was in Nassau, meeting with people from Grand Bahama and Abaco, the parts of the Bahamas that suffered the greatest damage from the catastrophic storm.

She also planned to meet with Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and other elected officials at some point Sunday.

Wilson said she wants to find out what people in the Bahamas need the most and how the U.S. Congress can best help.

"What I'm trying to do is navigate a seamless way (so) people who were relocated from Abaco to Nassau can have a good life," she said. "I am a Bahamian. I am the first Bahamian elected to Congress so I want to help them."

Wilson said she will not be able to tour any of the area's most devastated by Dorian.

Wilson has deep roots in the Bahamas, with parts of her family coming from the Abaco Islands area.

She plans to hold a fundraiser at a local South Florida church next weekend.

