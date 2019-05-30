Florida's tax-free holiday on hurricane supplies starts Friday

NASA / Getty Images

MIAMI - With the 2019 hurricane season set to begin June 1, now's the time to make sure you and your family are prepared.

Starting Friday through May 6, the Florida sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies will allow residents to get what they need at a lower cost.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy a variety of hurricane supplies ranging from flashlights for $20 or less to portable generators for $750 or less without paying any sales tax.

Tax-free items include :

Portable Generators

Batteries AA and AAA C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Coolers and Ice Chests

Tarps

Plastic Sheeting and Drop Clothes

Ground Anchor Systems

Tie-Down Kits

Ratchet Straps

Radios

Bungee Cords

