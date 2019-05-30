Florida's tax-free holiday on hurricane supplies starts Friday

MIAMI - With the 2019 hurricane season set to begin June 1, now's the time to make sure you and your family are prepared.
Starting Friday through May 6, the Florida sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies will allow residents to get what they need at a lower cost.
During the sales tax holiday, you can buy a variety of hurricane supplies ranging from flashlights for $20 or less to portable generators for $750 or less without paying any sales tax.
Tax-free items include:
- Portable Generators
- Batteries
- AA and AAA
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
- Coolers and Ice Chests
- Tarps
- Plastic Sheeting and Drop Clothes
- Ground Anchor Systems
- Tie-Down Kits
- Ratchet Straps
- Radios
- Bungee Cords
