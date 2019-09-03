Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport plans to reopen Tuesday at noon

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 14: A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport plans to reopen on Tuesday.

The airport was closed on Monday due to potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.

In a release sent out by the airport, the reopening will be confirmed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with operations planned to resume after noon.

Officials are advising that no one should come to the airport prior to the confirmation announcement.

Travelers are urged to confirm flights with their airline before coming to the airport.

Additionally, access to airport parking garages to retrieve vehicles will not be allowed prior to the 10 a.m.

