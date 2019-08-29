'The time to act is now,' DeSantis says ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis said all Floridians need to be prepared for the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

DeSantis spoke to reporters Thursday morning at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The governor said he's spoken with President Donald Trump, who assured him that the "federal government would be with us every step of the way, supporting us in any way that they can."

DeSantis said he's also requesting a pre-landfall declaration from the federal government for protective measures and direct assistance for generators and pumps.

The governor said the challenge will be determining where to deploy those resources.

As of the latest advisory, all of Florida's peninsula remains in the forecast cone.

"The time to act is now," DeSantis said. "If you haven't acted, act to make preparations. Do not wait until it's too late."

