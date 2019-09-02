Here's how to donate, help Bahamas recover from Dorian

MIAMI - With images of the devastation in the Bahamas shocking many in South Florida, many have asked how to help the islands.

The South Florida community is beginning to collect relief supplies and donations for the Bahamian people at locations all of Miami-Dade and Broward.

BahamaStrong is collecting needed items at all City of Miami fire stations (list at bottom), as well as Greater St. Paul AME Church at 3680 Thomas Avenue and Christ Episcopal Church at 3475 William Avenue, both in Coconut Grove.

List of items needed :

Water

Canned goods

Can openers

Mosquito spray

Sunscreen

Diapers

Baby formula

First aid items

Flashlight

Batteries

Small generators

City of Miami fire station locations :

Fire Station 1: 144 N.E. 5 ST

Fire Station 2: 1901 N. MIAMI AVE

Fire Station 3: 1103 NW 7 ST

Fire Station 4: 1105 SW 2 AVE

Fire Station 5: 1200 NW 20 ST

Fire Station 6: 701 NW 36 ST

Fire Station 7: 314 BEACOM BLVD

Fire Station 8: 2975 OAK AVE

Fire Station 9: 69 NE 62 ST

Fire Station 10: 4101 NW 7 ST

Fire Station 11: 5920 W. FLAGLER ST

Fire Station 12: 1455 NW 46 ST

Fire Station 13: 185 NE 82 TER

Fire Station 14: 2119 S.W. 19 ST

The National Association of the Bahamas has set up an online fund to donate money for their hurricane relief efforts.

The Global Empowerment Mission is accepting donations to their warehouse at 340 N.W. 59 Terrace in Miami between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Lifestyle Miami will be collecting water, canned goods, first aid kits and other relief items at 3 locations:

Lifestyle Miami Offices - 5161 N.W. 79 Avenue, Doral

Oasis Solutions - 6001 N.W. 153 Street, Miami Lakes

Molinas Ranch - 4090 E. 6 Avenue, Hialeah

Donations accepted at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindinghall Social & Economic Institute at 5120 N.W. 24 Avenue in Miami or click here to donate money.

Le Luxe Beauty Bar at 10597 S.W. 40 Street in Miami is collecting donations at its location.

Click here to view a map of drop-off locations in the city.

