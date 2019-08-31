Hollywood Beach businesses see slowdown in customers despite latest forecast

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. - The Hollywood Broadwalk was empty Saturday morning and the beach was looking just as barren as Hurricane Dorian looms in the Atlantic Ocean, putting a damper on Hollywood Beach businesses.

"It's the end of the summer. A lot of people come for the last day before school starts for everyone," Elizabeth O'Neill said.

O'Neill works at Florio's, where finding a seat is normally tough, especially during Labor Day weekend.

But that's not the case this year.

"What's business been like the past few days?" Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly asked O'Neill.

"It's a little bit slow. I think it's because of the storm," she said. "You know, a lot of people are taking it seriously because of what happened a few years ago."

One tourist, Michelle Soden, told Kelly she's from New York and has never dealt with a hurricane before.

She said she flew in Thursday and was thinking about heading back early, but now might stay as the latest forecast predicts that Dorian won't have as big of an impact on South Florida as previously thought.

"We came in just for the concert, for The Rolling Stones concert," Soden said. "They ended up changing it to Friday night, which was better. And then if it got really bad today, we could still get out today, maybe."

Those who live year-round on Hollywood Beach are still getting prepared despite the latest forecast, including Heather Elliott, who just moved to the area from Maine.

"I think we're going to be OK from the latest, but I live right here on the beach and I'm planning on staying," she said. "Considering the view and how close I am to the ocean, that's a little unnerving."

