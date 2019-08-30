Hurricane Dorian poses 'extreme threat' to Florida

Everything we know says Hurricane Dorian is an extreme threat to Florida. We still cannot make a specific prediction of where in Florida the worst conditions are going to occur, and it may be over a wide area. The immediate focus is on the southeast coast between Cape Canaveral and the Keys.

Hurricane Dorian is about 675 miles from Miami, moving steadily toward the northern Bahamas and Florida. There is high confidence in the track through Saturday night. On Sunday, Dorian is forecast to slow down and the exact forecast track becomes very uncertain.

Storms that move slowly are notoriously difficult to forecast because the factors that make it move are subtle, hard to detect, and hard to predict.

Overnight, the computer forecast models have come into better agreement showing a landfall on the southeast Florida coast, nominally in Palm Beach County. But the average error in a prediction like this requires that everyone from north of Cape Canaveral to the Keys be on high alert. There is plenty of time for the computer forecast models to change again.

Pay attention to local officials. Important decisions including about evacuations will begin to be made today.

Devastating coastal storm surge -- ocean water being pushed over the coast, into the bays and up the rivers -- will occur to the north of the landfall point, wherever that is. There can still be storm surge, but not as high usually, farther south. Very specific forecasts will be made when we know better where the landfall point likely will be.

In addition, this hurricane will move more slowly than any we've been used to, which will prolong the damage and the agony. Be ready to be confined to a safe spot for a few days.

After landfall, the storm is expected to turn north and effect much or all of the peninsula. Orlando is likely not to be an ideal location to which to evacuate.

On the current schedule, the earliest we would expect dangerous winds at the coast is Sunday morning, and we may have a little time early Sunday to get where we're going to stay. Dangerous conditions could arrive in the Bahamas as early as late Saturday afternoon.

It is time now to go into full preparation mode. In South Florida, we have at least two full days -- today and Saturday -- to take whatever steps are possible to prepare ourselves in case the storm comes our way. As we found out two years ago with Hurricane Irma, we don't have to have a direct hit for a storm to be extremely disruptive.

The likelihood is that this storm will be worse than Irma in southeast Florida, although that's not written in stone. And, of course, it could be much worse.

Here are a few immediate things you should do immediately, while you get ready to execute your hurricane plan.

Fill Ziploc-type plastic bags ¾ full of water and stuff them in every corner of your freezer. You want them to freeze while you have electricity. It might take a couple of days for them to freeze. Nothing is lost if you don't get the storm.

Fill up with gas

Get cash

Fill your prescriptions

Wash your clothes and dishes

Take photos of every room and the outside of your house. Upload them to the cloud, or email them to yourself in Gmail, Hotmail, etc.

Also take photographs of important papers, ID cards, the information in your wallet and contact information. Upload or email those photos as well.

Get a rabbit-ears type TV antenna so you can watch TV if the cable goes out. Try it out now. The antennas are cheap, and the TV is free.

Gather up toys and games and put them in one place. In case you have to leave home, you will want them to keep the kids entertained.

Know if you are in an evacuation zone. Contact your county emergency management office online or on the phone. Be aware that water near the coast along much of the Florida and southeast coast will be unusually to extremely high.

Figure out where you can park your car on high ground or in a garage. Be sure your car isn't a casualty.

Some items to buy you may not think of:

Gloves

Big plastic sheets like you use for painting. Get a few.

Anything containers you can fill with water. There is plenty of water in your tap.

An LED flashlight or lantern for every room in the house and for every person.

Duct tape for use after the storm.

Rope or strong cord

Car phone charger

Some other important steps if you are leaving home:

Empty your refrigerator of any foods that will spoil, turn it off and leave the doors open. Rancid food can contaminate your house.

Bring important papers.

Bring your hurricane supplies.

Here are key messages from the National Hurricane Center:

A hurricane watch is now in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, where the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend has continued to increase. Residents should begin to execute their hurricane plans and listen to advice given by local emergency officials. There is an increasing likelihood of a prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days in parts of Florida early next week. The risk of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast has increased, although it is too soon to determine where the highest storm surge will occur. The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula early next week has also increased, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials. Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next week.

Elsewhere, a couple tropical waves are moving off of Africa. The first one may develop in the next few days, but is not a threat for the next week, if at all.

