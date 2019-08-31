Hurricane Dorian remains strong Category 4 storm

Hurricane Dorian remains a strong Category 4 storm, but the latest forecast track brings it farther north.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

Still, parts of Miami-Dade County remain in the cone, as does all of Broward County.

"There is that possibility it could just hug the coast," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said. "There's a possibility it could make landfall. There are still a lot of uncertainties out there in the days to come."

A prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are likely in portions of the northwestern Bahamas and, by early next week, portions of Florida's east coast.

Dorian was 470 miles east of West Palm Beach as of 5 a.m.

"Broward is completely in the cone," Durda said. "Northern Miami-Dade is still in the cone."

A hurricane warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, while a hurricane watch is in effect for Andros Island.

From Bryan Norcross:

The bottom line is that everybody in Florida needs a plan now. Quick action will be required over the weekend on the current schedule. Here are a few immediate things you can do, while you get ready to execute your hurricane plan.

Fill Ziploc-type plastic bags ¾ full of water and stuff them in every corner of your freezer. You want them to freeze while you have electricity. It might take a couple of days for them to freeze. Nothing is lost if you don't get the storm.

Fill up with gas

Get cash

Fill your prescriptions

Wash your clothes and dishes

Take photos of every room and the outside of your house. Upload them to the cloud, or email them to yourself in Gmail, Hotmail, etc.

Also take photographs of important papers, ID cards, the information in your wallet and contact information. Upload or email those photos as well.

Get a rabbit-ears type TV antenna so you can watch TV if the cable goes out. Try it out now. The antennas are cheap, and the TV is free.

Gather up toys and games and put them in one place. In case you have to leave home, you will want them to keep the kids entertained.

Know if you are in an evacuation zone. Contact your county emergency management office online or on the phone. Be aware that water near the coast along much of the Florida and southeast coast will be unusually to extremely high.

Figure out where you can park your car on high ground or in a garage. Be sure your car isn't a casualty.

Some items to buy you may not think of:

Gloves

Big plastic sheets like you use for painting. Get a few.

Anything containers you can fill with water. There is plenty of water in your tap.

An LED flashlight or lantern for every room in the house and for every person.

Duct tape for use after the storm.

Rope or strong cord

Car phone charger

Some other important steps if you are leaving home:

Empty your refrigerator of any foods that will spoil, turn it off and leave the doors open. Rancid food can contaminate your house.

Bring important papers.

Bring your hurricane supplies.

