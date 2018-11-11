Hurricane season isn't over yet as storm brews in tropics

MIAMI - A late-season cyclone is likely to develop this week.

A disorganized cluster of showers in the tropical Atlantic, east of the Lesser Antilles, now stand a 70 percent chance of maturing into a tropical depression by Tuesday or Wednesday.

It is worth noting the storm may be called a sub-tropical cyclone once it develops, as it may be a hybrid system with some tropical characteristics.

The threat area ranges from the Leeward Islands to Puerto Rico and Hispanola, and stretching to the southeastern Bahamas.

At this point, it looks as the a front will block it from affecting South Florida, but it bears watching.



