Hurricane survival guide: Plans for your pets

Pets may need to be pre-registered to be allowed into designated pet-friendly evacuation centers.

Owners should prepare a Pet Survival Kit for each pet

Owners living in evacuation zones must pre-plan their evacuation and evacuate early as pet-friendly hotels and motels fill quickly.

At least a three to seven day supply of food and treats

Manual can opener

Food dish

At least a three to seven day supply of bottled water

Water dish

One crate or carrier for each pet

Carrier should be large enough for the animal to stand and turn around

Tag, collar, leash

Microchip

Photo of pet with owner

Photo of any distinguishing marks on pet

Veterinary records with rabies certificate and current license tag number

First Aid Guide Book

Roller Bandages

Scissors

Gauze

Antibiotic Ointment

Medication with instructions

Medical records

Cat litter, litter box, litter scooper

Puppy training pads

Paper towels

Disinfectant

Plastic trash bags

Hand sanitizer

"Quick Bath" wipes

Plastic poop bags

Toys

Blanket

Emergency phone number for veterinarian

