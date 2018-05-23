Hurricane survival guide: Plans for your pets

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Pets may need to be pre-registered to be allowed into designated pet-friendly evacuation centers.
Owners should prepare a Pet Survival Kit for each pet
Owners living in evacuation zones must pre-plan their evacuation and evacuate early as pet-friendly hotels and motels fill quickly.
At least a three to seven day supply of food and treats
Manual can opener
Food dish
At least a three to seven day supply of bottled water
Water dish
One crate or carrier for each pet
Carrier should be large enough for the animal to stand and turn around
Tag, collar, leash
Microchip
Photo of pet with owner
Photo of any distinguishing marks on pet
Veterinary records with rabies certificate and current license tag number
First Aid Guide Book
Roller Bandages
Scissors
Gauze
Antibiotic Ointment
Medication with instructions
Medical records
Cat litter, litter box, litter scooper
Puppy training pads
Paper towels
Disinfectant
Plastic trash bags
Hand sanitizer
"Quick Bath" wipes
Plastic poop bags
Toys
Blanket
Emergency phone number for veterinarian
