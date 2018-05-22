Hurricane survival guide: Supply kit checklist includes food

Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Non-perishable packaged or canned food to last at least three to seven days
Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables
Canned or boxed juice
Canned or boxed milk
Cereal
Soup
Peanut butter and jelly, granola bars, trail mix
Instant coffee or tea
Dried fruits and nuts
Bread, crackers and cookies
Raw vegetables
Fresh fruit
Special food for babies and the elderly
