Hurricane survival guide: Supply kit checklist includes food

Non-perishable packaged or canned food to last at least three to seven days

Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables

Canned or boxed juice

Canned or boxed milk

Cereal

Soup

Peanut butter and jelly, granola bars, trail mix

Instant coffee or tea

Dried fruits and nuts

Bread, crackers and cookies

Raw vegetables

Fresh fruit

Special food for babies and the elderly

