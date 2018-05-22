Hurricane survival guide: Supply kit checklist includes items for the home

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Cooler for ice and food storage
Flashlights with extra batteries or hand-crank flashlights
Battery or solar powered lanterns
Battery powered NOAA Weather radio with extra batteries or hand-crank radio
Car charges for mobile phone
Battery or operated digital TV with car charger adaptor
Grill with extra propane, charcoal, or sterno (Outdoor Use Only)
Matches in water proof container or butane starter for grill
Paper plates/bowls/cups, plastic eating utensils, napkins, paper towels, moist towelettes
Manual can opener and bottle opener
Cleaning supplies
Non-scented liquid household chlorine bleach or water purification tablets
Work gloves
Duct tape
Heavy-duty outdoor extension cords
Waterproof tarps
Plastic sheeting
Rope
Basic tool kit
Corded phone
Smoke detectors
Carbon-monoxide detectors
Two-way radio if power, terrestrial telephone and cell towers fail
Fire extinguisher
Waterproof container or re-sealable plastic bag to store important papers like insurance, medical, bank or Social Security documents/numbers
Cash (without power, credit cards are unusable)
