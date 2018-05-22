Hurricane survival guide: Supply kit checklist includes items for the home

Download the Local 10 News app. It's free.

Cooler for ice and food storage

Flashlights with extra batteries or hand-crank flashlights

Battery or solar powered lanterns

Battery powered NOAA Weather radio with extra batteries or hand-crank radio

Car charges for mobile phone

Battery or operated digital TV with car charger adaptor

Grill with extra propane, charcoal, or sterno (Outdoor Use Only)

Matches in water proof container or butane starter for grill

Paper plates/bowls/cups, plastic eating utensils, napkins, paper towels, moist towelettes

Manual can opener and bottle opener

Cleaning supplies

Non-scented liquid household chlorine bleach or water purification tablets

Work gloves

Duct tape

Heavy-duty outdoor extension cords

Waterproof tarps

Plastic sheeting

Rope

Basic tool kit

Corded phone

Smoke detectors

Carbon-monoxide detectors

Two-way radio if power, terrestrial telephone and cell towers fail

Fire extinguisher

Waterproof container or re-sealable plastic bag to store important papers like insurance, medical, bank or Social Security documents/numbers

Cash (without power, credit cards are unusable)

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.