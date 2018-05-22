Hurricane Survival Guide: Your first aid kit

Getty Images
Sterile adhesive bandages
Sterile gauze pads
Hypoallergenic adhesive tape
Triangular bandages (3)
Sterile roller bandages
Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricant
Assorted sizes of safety pins
Cleansing agent/soap
Latex gloves (2 pairs)
Sunscreen
Bug repellent
Aspirin or non-aspirin pain relieve
Bottled water and other fluids
Antibiotic ointment
Scissors
Tweezers
Needle
Moistened towelettes
Antiseptic
Thermometer
Tongue blades (2)
Anti-diarrhea medication
Antacid
