Legoland Florida offers discounted tickets to help Hurricane Dorian relief

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Legoland Florida will be offering discounted tickets with proceeds going to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

On Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8, the Florida theme park will sell single-day tickets for just $25.

The park will donate $10 from each ticket to the American Red Cross to be used for relief efforts.

Legoland will also serve as a collection point for guests who wish to donate nonperishable goods, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding to those in the Bahamas.

