List of evacuation shelters open in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, the state of Florida has opened 38 general shelters and 11 special needs shelters. More shelters may open if necessary. For a list of potential shelters that may open, visit the Shelter Information Index and choose a county. Those with special needs must call ahead to arrange shelter assistance. Click here for information.

Here is the list of shelters currently open:

Indian Ridge Middle School, 1355 S Nob Hill Rd, Davie

Sheridan Technical (Sunset), 3775 SW 16th St, Fort Lauderdale

McNicol Middle School, 1602 S 27th Ave, Hollywood

Westglades Middle School, 11000 Holmberg Rd, Parkland

