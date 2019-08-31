Hurricane

List of gas stations out of fuel in Broward County

By Michelle F. Solomon - Podcast Producer/Reporter
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Broward County on Friday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

  • Chevron at 11491 West Sample Road, Coral Springs
  • Gas N Go at 1040 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach
  • Exxon at 5190 S State Road 7, Davie
  • Exxon Mobil at 7100 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale
  • Mobil at 5990 S. University Drive, Davie
  • Marathon, 345 West State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale 
  • 7-Eleven at 5590 NW 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale
  • Mobil at 26 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach
  • 7-Eleven at 6399 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
  • Ferrara Auto Service Center at 2000 Sheridan St., Hollywood
  • Chevron at 1600 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park
  • Shell at 3091 N. Dixie Highway, Oakland Park
  • mOil at 3151 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Pembroke Park
  • Marathon at 7191 Pembroke Road, Pembroke Pines
  • Mobil at 12351 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines
  • Marathon at 9797 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation 
  • Valero at 6000 W. Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise
  • Shell at 700 North University Drive, Tamarac
  • 7 Eleven at 4490 Weston Road, Weston

For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base. 

