Hurricane

List of gas stations out of fuel in Miami-Dade

By Michelle F. Solomon - Podcast Producer/Reporter
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Miami-Dade County Friday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

  • Mobil at 19055 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
  • Chevron at 18615 W. Dixie Highway, Aventura
  • BJ's at 7050 Coral Way, Coral Gables
  • Chevron at 700 NW 57th Ave., Coral Gables
  • Marathon at 2301 SW 22nd St, Coral Gables
  • Marathon at 4941 SW 8th St.
  • Rocket Fuel at 5695 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables
  • Shell at 1492 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables
  • Sunoco at 1694 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables
  • U-Gas at 4690 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables
  • Chevron at 7350 W. Flagler St., Doral
  • Chevron at 10191 NW 58th St., Doral
  • Chevron at 3425 W. Okeechobee Road, Doral
  • Exxon at 9980 SW 8th St., Doral
  • Finish Line at 10900 W. Flagler St., Doral
  • Marathon at 4444 W. 12th Ave., Doral
  • Mobil at 701 NW 72nd Ave., Doral
  • Shell at 9646 SW 8th  St., Doral
  • Shell at 10700 NW 25th St., Doral
  • Shell at 5305 NW 36th St., Doral
  • U Gas at 10100 NW 89th St., Doral
  • Marathon at 2927 W. 4th Ave., Hialeah
  • Quick Fuel at 6000 NW 72nd Ave., Hialeah
  • Freedom Oil at 1290 SW 22nd St., Miami
  • Marathon at 127 NW 20th St., Miami
  • Shell, 3601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
  • Valero, 2200 SW 27th Ave., Miami
  • Valero, 1800 W. Flagler St., Miami
  • Westar, 6201 N. Miami Ave., Miami
  • Marathon at 13490 Memorial Highway, Miami
  • Marathon at 11899 NW 7th Ave., Miami
  • Mobil at 24791 SW 177th Ave., Miami-Dade County
  • Tom Thumb at 24790 SW 177th Ave., Miami-Dade County

For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.

More Hurricane Dorian Headlines

Email  App  Guide

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.