List of gas stations out of fuel in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Miami-Dade County Friday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.
- Mobil at 19055 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
- Chevron at 18615 W. Dixie Highway, Aventura
- BJ's at 7050 Coral Way, Coral Gables
- Chevron at 700 NW 57th Ave., Coral Gables
- Marathon at 2301 SW 22nd St, Coral Gables
- Marathon at 4941 SW 8th St.
- Rocket Fuel at 5695 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables
- Shell at 1492 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables
- Sunoco at 1694 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables
- U-Gas at 4690 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables
- Chevron at 7350 W. Flagler St., Doral
- Chevron at 10191 NW 58th St., Doral
- Chevron at 3425 W. Okeechobee Road, Doral
- Exxon at 9980 SW 8th St., Doral
- Finish Line at 10900 W. Flagler St., Doral
- Marathon at 4444 W. 12th Ave., Doral
- Mobil at 701 NW 72nd Ave., Doral
- Shell at 9646 SW 8th St., Doral
- Shell at 10700 NW 25th St., Doral
- Shell at 5305 NW 36th St., Doral
- U Gas at 10100 NW 89th St., Doral
- Marathon at 2927 W. 4th Ave., Hialeah
- Quick Fuel at 6000 NW 72nd Ave., Hialeah
- Freedom Oil at 1290 SW 22nd St., Miami
- Marathon at 127 NW 20th St., Miami
- Shell, 3601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
- Valero, 2200 SW 27th Ave., Miami
- Valero, 1800 W. Flagler St., Miami
- Westar, 6201 N. Miami Ave., Miami
- Marathon at 13490 Memorial Highway, Miami
- Marathon at 11899 NW 7th Ave., Miami
- Mobil at 24791 SW 177th Ave., Miami-Dade County
- Tom Thumb at 24790 SW 177th Ave., Miami-Dade County
For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.
