List of gas stations out of fuel in Miami-Dade

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Gas stations continued to run out of gas in Miami-Dade County Friday night ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida.

Mobil at 19055 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Chevron at 18615 W. Dixie Highway, Aventura

BJ's at 7050 Coral Way, Coral Gables

Chevron at 700 NW 57th Ave., Coral Gables

Marathon at 2301 SW 22nd St, Coral Gables

Marathon at 4941 SW 8th St.

Rocket Fuel at 5695 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables

Shell at 1492 S. Dixie Highway, Coral Gables

Sunoco at 1694 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables

U-Gas at 4690 W. Flagler St., Coral Gables

Chevron at 7350 W. Flagler St., Doral

Chevron at 10191 NW 58th St., Doral

Chevron at 3425 W. Okeechobee Road, Doral

Exxon at 9980 SW 8th St., Doral

Finish Line at 10900 W. Flagler St., Doral

Marathon at 4444 W. 12th Ave., Doral

Mobil at 701 NW 72nd Ave., Doral

Shell at 9646 SW 8th St., Doral

Shell at 10700 NW 25th St., Doral

Shell at 5305 NW 36th St., Doral

U Gas at 10100 NW 89th St., Doral

Marathon at 2927 W. 4th Ave., Hialeah

Quick Fuel at 6000 NW 72nd Ave., Hialeah

Freedom Oil at 1290 SW 22nd St., Miami

Marathon at 127 NW 20th St., Miami

Shell, 3601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Valero, 2200 SW 27th Ave., Miami

Valero, 1800 W. Flagler St., Miami

Westar, 6201 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Marathon at 13490 Memorial Highway, Miami

Marathon at 11899 NW 7th Ave., Miami

Mobil at 24791 SW 177th Ave., Miami-Dade County

Tom Thumb at 24790 SW 177th Ave., Miami-Dade County

For the latest updates in your neighborhood, search the Gas Buddy data base.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.