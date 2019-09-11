Local first responders return with evacuees following trip to Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Firefighters with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade fire rescue are back in South Florida.

There was a warm welcome home for local first responders, storm weary Bahamians and United States citizens desperate to get home

They arrived together at Port Everglades late Tuesday by ferry.

Over four grueling, sweltering days, rescue teams from South Florida canvassed the hardest hit areas in the northern islands of the Bahamas.

A pregnant woman on board arrived safely with family members.

She is from North Miami Beach and is still waiting on seven relatives to arrive from the Bahamas and stay with her.

