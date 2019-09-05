Marlins to host Dorian relief drive during next homestand

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are pitching in for Hurricane Dorian relief as the team announced they will be collecting donations for the Bahamas during the team's next homestand.

From Sept. 6-12, Marlins Park will serve as a donation site with drop-off locations on the East and West Plaza at Marlins Park, beginning two hours before first pitch.

The Marlins Foundation will donate all 50/50 Raffle proceeds, and match money raised from the upcoming homestand to the relief efforts.

Fans at games, can donate $1 at any Marlins Park concession and round up their purchases at the Marlins store. Donations will be matched by the Marlins Foundation.

Among the items the Marlins are collecting: water, canned goods, can openers, mosquito spray, sunscreen, diapers, baby formula, first aid items, flashlights, batteries, and small generators.

