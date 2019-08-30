Miami Beach takes extra precautions in anticipation of severe flooding from king tides, Dorian

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - King tides and Hurricane Dorian are posing a big concern for Miami Beach residents ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Miami Beach has been leading the national conversation about sea level rise and has been pioneering projects involving fortifying the city from sea level rise and king tides.

The Royal Club condominiums on Collins Avenue and 24th Street have already put up a metal flooding wall, which has rubber between each slate.

The property manager told Local 10 News reporter Christina Boomer Vazquez that the rubber creates a suction cup at the bottom of the wall.

"I've been a resident here all my life since I was 9 years old. I'm used to flooding. I'm used to hurricanes, king tides. And now all together at once, and that's why we have these wonderful flood barriers that we've installed," the property manager said. "During Irma, unfortunately we got flooded and had no power for about 11 days."

The property manager said that sadly, taking these precautions seems to be the new normal for South Floridians, as tape on windows just isn't cutting it anymore.

"You need more power, more protection and anything you can do to stay safe," she said. "I mean, they're very strong. The climate change, you know, is making them even stronger, and when you align everything that's going on, this is the new normal."

