Miami-Dade County mayor signs emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he has signed an emergency declaration in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

"This allows us to hire a contractor as needed and gives my office certain powers, such as calling for a curfew, if needed," Gimenez said during a news conference Friday.

Gimenez said state and federal officials have offered their assistance if needed, and Miami-Dade County "stands ready to lend our assistance no matter where the storm lands."

The mayor said no evacuation orders or curfews have been issued, nor have any shelters opened.

"Now is definitely the time for everyone to be completing all hurricane preparations," Gimenez said.

