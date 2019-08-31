Miami mayor declares state of emergency despite Dorian's projected path

MIAMI - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference Saturday afternoon, at which time he announced that he was declaring a state of emergency as the city could still see major flooding and winds despite the latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian that shows it heading in a more northerly direction.

"Obviously, this morning we awoke to good news that it appears that the system is turning toward the north and that we may be outside the cone of probability," Suarez said. "Despite that, it's apparent that we will receive some level of tropical storm force winds and potentially flooding, and for that reason and because our state, federal and county partners have declared similarly, I will be declaring a state of emergency in the city of Miami as of 2:07 today."

The declaration will allow the city manager to more easily access emergency response funds and expedite the city's response if needed.

"Obviously, we hope for the best and are continuing to hope for the best, and we're hoping that our residents also remain vigilant," Suarez said.

Dorian is now a Category 4 storm with top winds of 150 mph. Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties are now out of the cone, but Miami and other cities remain on alert, just in case.

