Much-needed supplies finally reaching hard-hit zones in Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Much-needed supplies are finally reaching hard-hit zones in the Bahamas, such as the Abaco Islands, Grand Bahama Island and Treasure Cay.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos got to see a relief mission firsthand Friday as he hopped on a Trinity Air Ambulance plane to help bring some of the supplies donated by Local 10 News viewers to the islands.

Everything from tarps, MREs, food, water and clothing were boarded onto the jet Friday.

Broward Health executives went to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport ahead of the plane's departure to deliver medical supplies.

"Broward Health is really proud to be able to supply some of these desperately needed items," Broward Health President and CEO Gino Santorio said. "We have medical supplies. We have water, baby formula, rope, tarps, sunscreen, portable toilets -- a variety of different items that our local and state authorities have been working with the Bahamian government on to find out exactly what they need, when they need it and where specifically they need it, because it's very difficult to get the supplies in there."

Santorio said more supplies and physicians will be heading to the Bahamas in the near future.

He asked that those interested in assisting with the relief efforts donate by visiting Browardhealthfoundation.org.

He said Broward Health will continue working with the Red Cross and the government to continue relief efforts for the long run.

"It's a dire situation over there, and I would tell everyone over there, 'You are family and friends to us as our neighbors, and we will not be quitting on you anytime in the near future. So hang in there (and) we will rebuild together,'" Santorio said.

