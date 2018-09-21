National Hurricane Center monitors several systems in Atlantic

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Atlantic is full of weather systems to watch, but none appear to be a threat to Florida or the U.S. for the next several days.

The most interesting one is the disturbance just off the coast of Africa that the National Hurricane Center has designated Invest 99L. Ignore the arcane nomenclature. It just means that the NHC is running special computer models on the system, besides the ones at which we always look.

Invest 99L is worth watching because it is far enough south that it might miss the generally unfavorable conditions in the Atlantic as it moves to the west. In any case, it will still be hundreds of miles out from the eastern Caribbean islands five days from now, so there will be plenty of time to watch it.

It has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm next week. Its distant future is foggy because, at this point, atmospheric conditions appear more hostile as it approaches the Caribbean.

The next most interesting disturbance is the one designated Invest 98L. It is loosely related to the system that was Florence. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of surviving as it loops out in the Atlantic. Its leftover moisture may eventually, ironically, eventually affect the Carolinas, however.

The system designated Invest 97L is a small disorganized disturbance slowly drifting toward the Caribbean islands. The atmosphere ahead of it appears hostile for development. Its moisture surge may affect the islands over the next few days.

The system labeled a potential disturbance is expected to form over the next few days as a typical non-tropical low-pressure system. As it sits over the warm ocean, however, it is pretty likely to eventually become tropical enough to get a name. It is not expected to be a threat to the U.S.

