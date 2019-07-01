New hurricane in Pacific, but Atlantic stays quiet through holiday

MIAMI - Hurricane Barbara has formed in the Pacific Ocean well off the Mexican coast. It is forecast to strengthen into a very strong hurricane over the next few days, and then begin to weaken.

The storm is moving away from Central America, but in the general direction of Hawaii.

The models indicate that Barbara or its remnants will be in the vicinity of the eastern Hawaiian Islands about Tuesday or Wednesday. The intensity is an open question. It could just be a surge of moisture or conceivably a circulation could survive. Stay tuned.

The Atlantic remains dusty and calm. No development is expected through next weekend.

Only two hurricanes are in the National Hurricane Center database going back to 1851 that came within 200 miles of Miami in July. Both hit land north of Palm Beach.

July hurricanes are very rare in South Florida.

