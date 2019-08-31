No residency requirement to pick up sandbags at Norman & Jean Reach Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - It was pretty busy Saturday morning at Norman & Jean Reach Park on Northwest 176th Street in Miami-Dade County as no proof of residency was required to pick up sandbags.

Miami-Dade County workers and volunteers were on hand to shovel the sand into orange bags and put the bags in the back of people's cars.

The line extended from around the corner and into the park.

Workers said they expect to give away about 1,500 bags of sand throughout the day.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez was at the park in the morning, along with Florida state Sen. Manny Diaz and Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo.

One man said he waited in line for 2 1/2 hours for the sand.

"I wanted to beat the rush," Brett Baute said. "I just wanted to get it done and get home and start preparing my house. You don't know what these things are going to do until, like, the minute they hit. So, yeah, I'd rather be over-prepared than sitting there in a flooded house wondering what happened."

Anybody can get a free sandbag at the park while supplies last.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.