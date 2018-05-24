Forecasters predict 10-16 storms during 2018 hurricane season

In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it makes landfall on the Florida coast as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 10.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Forecasters are predicting a near-or above-average 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, including five to nine hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made the announcement Thursday during a news conference in Lakeland.

NOAA's forecasters are predicting 10 to 16 named storms this season, including five to nine hurricanes. The predictions call for one to four of them to be major hurricanes -- Category 3 or higher.

An average hurricane season produces 12 storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

The upcoming hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through November.

