Norwegian Cruise Line will donate at least $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief

An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen on Great Abaco Island on September 4, 2019.

MIAMI - Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line is making a huge contribution to the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Norwegian, through a partnership with All Hands and Hearts, announced Wednesday that it was relaunching Hope Starts Here, the company's hurricane relief campaign.

In addition, Norwegian pledged a donation of at least $1 million, intended for the much-needed, immediate short-term relief needed by thousands in Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian towns.

"Our hearts are heavy after witnessing the impact and devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas," said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "We have been cruising to these islands for over 50 years and remain committed to its wonderful people during this unprecedented event. Through our partnership with All Hands and Hearts, we vow to match all donations collected to support the country's rebuilding efforts."

Norwegian will also match dollar-for-dollar any donations made through Hope Starts Here.

"We are pleased and humbled to again partner with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, to bring both immediate and long-term support to those who have so tragically suffered from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas," said Erik Dyson, chief executive officer of All Hands and Hearts. "We partnered, after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, to help respond to and rebuild communities in Key West, St. Thomas, Tortola, Puerto Rico and Dominica - this resulted in helping literally tens of thousands of people moving forward on their path to recovery.

"We look forward to continuing this joint impact working with and for the people of the Bahamas."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.