Palm Beach International Airport closes as county remains under hurricane watch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach International Airport closed down Monday as a hurricane watch is now in effect for the county and a hurricane warning is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.

Emergency crews were stationed at the airport early Monday and they will then disperse from there after the storm passes to help those in need.

Some parts of Palm Beach County have already been evacuated and more than a dozen shelters are now open in the county

Authorities from Florida to North Carolina are planning airport closures during Dorian's impact, as the eye of the storm remains offshore.

Broward County airport officials said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will close at noon Monday. They are asking travelers to check with their airlines for information on their flight's status.

Miami International Airport remains open this Labor Day, but airport officials advise travelers to follow up with their airline to check their flight status.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, more than 600 Labor Day flights were canceled in the U.S.

